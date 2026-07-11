Individual offering illegal passage to the USA apprehended

Officers from the State Security Service (SSS) and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes have conducted operational measures against individuals promising to facilitate illegal migration abroad.

In the first case, two residents of Tashkent promised to send citizens to South Korea for employment. They claimed they could arrange a "G-1" visa through acquaintances and subsequently assist in obtaining permanent residency in that country.

The suspects demanded 55,000 US dollars for these services. They were apprehended while receiving 25,000 dollars of the requested amount.

In the second case, a resident of the Kosonsoy district in the Namangan region, who had a prior conviction for fraud, offered to send a citizen to the USA through illegal channels.

He planned to transport the citizen from Uzbekistan to Turkey, and then through Spain and Mexico to the USA. He demanded 50,000 US dollars for this.

During an operational event in Tashkent, he was caught red-handed while accepting 20,000 dollars of the agreed-upon sum.

Criminal cases have been initiated regarding these incidents. Investigations are currently underway.