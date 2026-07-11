Japan reaches a new milestone in the space race: RV-X reusable rocket successfully tested

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has successfully launched and landed the experimental RV-X reusable rocket for the first time in the country's history. This test marks a significant step for Japan in drastically reducing the cost of space launches and increasing competitiveness in the global space market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During tests conducted at the Noshiro testing ground, the vehicle performed a vertical takeoff, hovered, moved horizontally, and executed a soft landing at the designated point. According to project leader Takashi Ito, the rocket reached an altitude of 11 meters, traveled 16 meters, and landed successfully. Although the flight lasted less than a minute, it was technologically well-planned.

Technological features and prospects

The RV-X rocket was developed in collaboration between JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The device has a diameter of 1.8 meters and a height of 7.3 meters. It is equipped with a specially designed engine for long-term service and four shock-absorbing landing legs. Engineers note that this engine has successfully passed 165 firing tests to date.

Currently, Japan uses its newest H3 rocket, but as it is a single-use system, it struggles to compete economically with SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets. The RV-X project aims to solve this exact problem, laying the foundation for Japan to possess fully reusable launch vehicles in the future.

Global competition and international cooperation

According to ixbt.com, Japan conducted this test one day after China successfully landed its own reusable rocket. While the US company SpaceX leads in this field, China and now Japan are striving to join the ranks of the leaders. Reducing the cost of space missions has become the main trend in global astronautics today.

JAXA is not limiting itself to its own resources and is conducting joint research on reusable systems with Germany and France. Future plans include lifting the RV-X rocket to an altitude of 100 meters and performing more complex maneuvers. Mastering these technologies is expected to reduce the cost of delivering cargo to space several times over.