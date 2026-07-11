Legal dispute begins between Apple and OpenAI

·31·Technology
Legal dispute begins between Apple and OpenAI

Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and two of its former employees. The company accuses OpenAI of using Apple's trade secrets for its consumer device development.

According to Reuters, the lawsuit was filed in a California federal court. Former Apple employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu are also named as defendants. Apple claims they may have obtained confidential technical information and used it for OpenAI's benefit.

The Verge reports that Apple's lawsuit alleges OpenAI requested information about projects and prototypes from former Apple employees during the hiring process. The company also asserts that Chang Liu accessed Apple systems and downloaded certain files.

AP notes that Apple has also mentioned the company io Products alongside OpenAI in this case. This is linked to OpenAI's plans to enter the hardware market.

According to Apple's lawsuit, the company expressed its concerns to OpenAI as early as February, but the situation was not resolved. OpenAI has denied the allegations, stating it has no interest in stolen data.

The court has not yet reached a final decision. Future proceedings will examine the evidence presented by Apple and OpenAI's defense position.

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