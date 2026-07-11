Battery capacity of Apple's first foldable smartphone iPhone Ultra revealed

·46·Technology
Battery capacity of Apple's first foldable smartphone iPhone Ultra revealed

Reports that Apple is working on its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Ultra, are generating significant interest in the tech world. According to information from the well-known Chinese insider Digital Chat Station, the new device's battery system has passed certification, and it is expected to outperform even its main competitor, Samsung models, in terms of capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Certification documents show that one of Apple's suppliers has registered a dual-battery assembly. A two-part battery system is common for foldable smartphones, allowing power cells to be placed in both halves of the device. According to the ixbt.com publication, the nominal capacity of the first battery is 1921 mAh, and the second is 2962 mAh.

The total nominal capacity of these two elements is 4883 mAh. Taking into account technical standards and the difference between nominal and typical capacity, the iPhone Ultra is expected to be launched on the market with a 5000 mAh battery. This figure is undoubtedly one of the highest in the history of Apple smartphones and will allow users to enjoy long-lasting battery life.

Competition and technical superiority

For comparison, it is estimated that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8 model will be equipped with a 4800 mAh battery. Only the top version of this series, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, may have the same 5000 mAh power source as the Apple device. Thus, the iPhone Ultra will have a larger power reserve than standard foldable Samsung smartphones.

The presentation of the iPhone Ultra is expected to take place alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models in September of next year. Although there were previous rumors about delays in the foldable smartphone project, the latest information confirms that Apple is moving forward according to its set plan.

The insider Digital Chat Station has previously gained credibility by being among the first to release accurate information about devices such as the Xiaomi 15 and Realme GT 7 Pro. Therefore, these reports about the iPhone Ultra are being taken seriously by the tech community. It seems that Apple aims to set new standards in the foldable smartphone market with this step.

AppleiPhone UltraSamsungСмартфонТехнология
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