Xiaomi Router BE19000 Pro Launches in Europe: Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra Speed

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has officially launched its most powerful and modern router, the Router BE19000 Pro, in the European market. This device is considered one of the most advanced representatives not only for the brand but also for the current home and office networking equipment segment. Operating on the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, this router promises record-breaking wireless connection speeds. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For now, the new product has appeared in the German market with a rather high price tag of 895 euros. According to ixbt.com, this price is justified by the device's professional-grade features and its adaptation to future technologies. The Router BE19000 Pro operates on a tri-band (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) system, which allows for efficient distribution of network load.

Unprecedented speed and technical capabilities

Xiaomi claims that the Router BE19000 Pro can theoretically provide data transmission speeds of up to 19,000 Mbps (19 Gbps). Of course, actual speeds may vary depending on regulatory requirements in different countries and the capacity of the devices being used. Nevertheless, the Wi-Fi 7 standard is ideal for gamers and professional streamers due to its minimal latency.

One of the device's unique features is its set of wired interfaces. The router is equipped with several high-speed ports, allowing for the connection of servers or gaming PCs that transmit large amounts of data. This enables users to turn their home internet network into a small data center.

Possibility to create personal cloud storage

The presence of a dedicated M.2 slot inside the Router BE19000 Pro chassis was an unexpected gift for users. By installing an SSD into this slot, the router can be used as a simple Network Attached Storage (NAS). As a result, users can store their files directly on their own devices and access them remotely without relying on third-party cloud services.

The device dimensions are 242 × 70 × 273 mm, indicating a fairly substantial design. So far, Xiaomi has not provided official information on when this flagship router will appear in other regions, particularly in Central Asia and Uzbekistan. However, its debut in Europe is a sign that global sales may begin soon.

For users in Uzbekistan, this device could be particularly interesting, especially at a time when high-speed fiber-optic internet is becoming widespread. Although the price is high, it is viewed as an investment with long-term technological potential.