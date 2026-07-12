Lenovo introduces first ThinkPad laptops with Intel Wildcat Lake processors

·30·Technology
Lenovo introduces first ThinkPad laptops with Intel Wildcat Lake processors

Lenovo, a leading brand in the laptop market, has updated its popular business series. The company has officially unveiled its first laptops equipped with Intel Wildcat Lake processors — the ThinkPad E14 Gen 8 and ThinkPad E16 Gen 4 models. These devices are designed for users who prioritize energy efficiency over raw performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new laptops are powered by Intel processors such as the Core 5 315, Core 5 320, Core 5 330, and Core 7 360. According to ixbt.com, these chips in the Wildcat Lake series feature a unique architecture: all of them contain only two performance cores and four low-power (LP) cores. This helps significantly save battery life and allows for long periods of operation without charging.

Technical capabilities and display features

The ThinkPad E14 Gen 8 model is equipped with a 14-inch screen, while the ThinkPad E16 Gen 4 features a 16-inch display. Both models use WUXGA resolution IPS panels with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. This specification prevents eye fatigue during office work and document handling while ensuring smooth visuals.

Lenovo has not skimped on memory: the laptops are offered with up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage. It is worth noting that these devices do not have discrete GPUs; all graphical processes are handled by the integrated graphics chip within the processor. This ensures that the laptops remain cool and operate silently.

Connectivity and autonomy

In line with modern standards, the new ThinkPad models support the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology. The devices also feature two Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed data transfer and connecting external monitors. The chassis thickness is approximately 20 mm, and the weight ranges from 1.4 kg to 1.7 kg depending on the model.

Regarding battery capacity, users are offered two choices: 48 Wh or 64 Wh. Combined with the low power consumption of Wildcat Lake processors, these batteries are expected to be sufficient for a full day of work. While the exact pricing has not yet been announced, experts predict that these laptops will be released at affordable price points.

The Lenovo ThinkPad series is also valued in the Uzbekistan market for its durability and comfortable keyboard. The new energy-efficient models could be ideal for business professionals and students who are constantly on the move and need long-lasting battery life.

LenovoТинкПадIntelВилдкат ЛакеТехнология
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