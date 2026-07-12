Death toll from powerful earthquake in Venezuela exceeds 4,100

The number of people who died as a result of the powerful earthquake that occurred in Venezuela in June has increased further. According to the latest official data, the number of victims of the natural disaster has reached 4,118. This was reported by the TASS agency, citing information from Jorge Rodríguez, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela.

He stated that as a result of the disaster, 16,740 people sustained injuries of varying severity. Additionally, 17,907 citizens lost their homes and were left temporarily homeless. Due to the powerful tremors, across the country 190 buildings were completely destroyed, and another 856 structures were seriously damaged.

During the large-scale search and rescue operations carried out by rescuers, 6,462 people were rescued alive from the rubble. To provide medical assistance to those affected by the disaster, hospitals and medical facilities have treated 29,966 patients.

According to official data, so far 86,794 families have been provided with various forms of assistance by the state and special services. Also, the affected population has received 9,766 tons of food supplies.

Recall that the powerful earthquake in Venezuela occurred on the evening of June 24. At that time, within just 40 seconds, two powerful tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded. The epicenters of the earthquake were located in the Yaracuy state, approximately 10 kilometers apart from each other.