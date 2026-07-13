TV Time app is shutting down: Its founder announces new Bingers platform

The TV Time app, which has become a favorite platform for millions of movie and series fans worldwide, is shutting down. This news caused significant backlash among users, with over 25,000 people signing a petition to save the app. However, the original founder of the project, Antonio Pinto, decided to rectify the situation and announced the launch of a new alternative platform called Bingers. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, Antonio Pinto sold his TVShow Time (later TV Time) project to Whip Media in 2016. Since the company has decided to focus on AI technologies, it chose to shut down the high-cost service. To prevent the community he founded from dispersing, Pinto began working on a new home — the Bingers app.

A new solution to old problems

Bingers will not just be a clone of TV Time. In his blog, Pinto writes that he aims to fix technical flaws that have plagued users for years. Specifically, the slow performance of the TV Time app and high server loads were major issues. According to Appfigures, the app has been downloaded 26.4 million times, and maintaining such a large scale proved very expensive.

It turns out that paid subscriptions for the TV Time platform covered only 10% of server costs. Bingers, however, is being built from the ground up on a more efficient architecture. This will not only reduce server costs but also ensure the app runs quickly even when millions of users mark episodes as watched simultaneously.

User data will be preserved

One of the most important pieces of news is that TV Time users will not lose the data they have collected over the years. The Bingers system will allow users to import archives from the old app, including lists of watched episodes and community comments. This provides convenience for users, as many are accustomed to tracking their series viewing statistics.

The app serves not only for tracking statistics but also functions as a social network. Pinto, emphasizing that community discussions are a "second family" to him, promises to restore the lively atmosphere of post-episode interaction on the new platform. A waitlist is currently open on the Bingers website, where users can register to stay updated.

According to the plan, the Bingers app will appear on the App Store and Google Play by the end of July 2026. TV Time will be removed from official stores starting July 15 of this year. Therefore, users are advised to export their data using GDPR tools. Such changes once again demonstrate the importance of a sustainable business model in the digital services market.