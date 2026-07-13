Legal Battle Between Apple and OpenAI: Serious Allegations of Confidential Data Theft

·20·Technology
Legal Battle Between Apple and OpenAI: Serious Allegations of Confidential Data Theft

The legal dispute between two giants of the technology world, Apple and OpenAI, has reached a new stage. Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, a leader in AI, accusing it of systematically stealing trade secrets. This case is expected to have a significant impact not only on the relationship between the two companies but also on talent mobility and intellectual property protection throughout Silicon Valley. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In a 41-page complaint filed by Apple, the company details coordinated efforts by OpenAI to obtain confidential information from former and current Apple employees. Among the evidence cited in the lawsuit, the correspondence between employees is particularly noteworthy. For example, one message from an employee who found unauthorized access to network storage stated, "LOL, I found out I can access the network storage, so funny."

Talent Poaching and Export of Confidential Data

According to Apple's lawsuit, OpenAI not only poached talented engineers but also demanded they bring confidential documents and technological developments with them. Such cases demonstrate how intense competition in the technology sector has become. Apple intends to prevent its years of accumulated experience and multi-billion dollar projects from being easily appropriated by competitors.

Interestingly, Apple had long been cautious in the AI race. However, after products like ChatGPT, introduced by OpenAI, changed the market, Apple announced its own Apple Intelligence system. This lawsuit is seen as a strategic step by the company to protect its technological superiority.

OpenAI's Response and Legal Consequences

For now, OpenAI has limited its response to these allegations to a brief statement via the social network X. Company representatives stated that they have no interest in the trade secrets of other companies. "We are focused on creating innovative technologies that empower people around the world," the official statement says.

Experts believe that if Apple can prove its allegations, OpenAI could face not only heavy fines but also be stripped of the right to use algorithms created based on stolen data. This could completely shift the balance of power in the AI market.

This dispute is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as the future functionality of the iPhone devices and ChatGPT services we use in daily life may depend on such legal decisions. For now, the court proceedings are ongoing, and both parties continue to defend their positions.

AppleOpenAILawsuitArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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