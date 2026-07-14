Airport in Turkey Renovated for $120 Million for Trump's Plane

·29·World
Airport in Turkey Renovated for $120 Million for Trump's Plane

Ahead of the NATO summit, Turkey spent over $120 million to fully reconstruct the former Etimesgut military airport in Ankara. The extensive construction and modernization work, which lasted eight months, was carried out to accommodate the Boeing 747-8 aircraft gifted to the US by Qatar. This was reported by Luxurylaunches magazine.

It is noted that this Boeing 747-8, valued at approximately $400 million, is one of the largest passenger aircraft ever produced by the company. It is over 76 meters long and has a maximum takeoff weight of up to 442 tons. Significant infrastructure improvements were required to accommodate such a massive aircraft.

In this regard, the Etimesgut military airport in Ankara was relaunched as a diplomatic hub ahead of the NATO summit, with a series of important upgrades implemented.

Specifically, the runway length was increased from 2,450 to 3,000 meters, and its width was expanded from 42 to 60 meters. Thanks to these changes, the airport was upgraded to the highest category required by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for massive aircraft like the Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A380 — “F” category.

Expertsnote that Ankara's high altitude above sea level and high summer temperatures affect aircraft performance. Therefore, considering the weight and dimensions of the aircraft, the reconstruction of the airport was deemed necessary.

As part of the project, new taxiways were built, and navigation and lighting systems were completely updated. Additionally, protocol buildings were expanded, and a 160,000-square-meter apron capable of accommodating 44 aircraft simultaneously was constructed.

According to reports, this Boeing 747-8 previously served as the private jet of the Emir of Qatar. It was later gifted to the US and is currently planned to be refitted as the new Air Force One aircraft for the US President, replacing the aging VC-25A. During the NATO summit, this liner was the largest aircraft to attend the event.

Previously, Donald Trump was reported to be the target of a potential assassination attempt during his trip to Turkey. According to reports, after an intelligence warning, the plane he was scheduled to depart Ankara on was changed. However, on the return journey, Trump used his previous plane, explaining his decision as "nostalgia." Later, he landed at Mildenhall Air Base in the United Kingdom,where he boarded the Boeing 747-8 provided by Qatar for his flight to the US.

TurkeyAnkaraBoeing 747-8NATODonald Trump
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