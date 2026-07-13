Huawei Pura 90s Pro launches globally: Company unveils new design

·31·Technology
Huawei Pura 90s Pro launches globally: Company unveils new design

Chinese tech giant Huawei is preparing to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Pura 90s Pro, on the international market. This device is the global version of the Pura 90 Pro, which has achieved great success in the brand's home country, attracting attention not only for its technical capabilities but also for its unique appearance. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In a new teaser released by the company, the smartphone's appearance in a color called "Pink Guava" was fully showcased. According to Ixbt.com, the device's back panel features a signature gradient design formed by a combination of three colors — pink, lemon-yellow, and light green. This style reminds technology enthusiasts of the Huawei P20 series, which revolutionized the market at the time.

The return of the classic gradient design

According to Huawei experts, gradient-style cases are coming back into fashion. It was this design solution that caused the Pura 90 series to record higher-than-expected sales in the Chinese market. This trend is also expected to prove successful in the global market, as the demand for bright and unusual colors is increasing among modern users.

The Pura 90s Pro will be available globally in four colors. Customers will be able to choose from the following color variants:

  • Pink Guava (pink-gradient);
  • Orange Soda (orange);
  • Coconut White (white);
  • Mulberry Black (black).
For now, the company is focusing only on the device's appearance. Details regarding the smartphone's technical specifications, particularly how the global version will differ from the Chinese model, are being kept secret. Huawei has promised to reveal all information at an official presentation to be held in the coming days.

Market position and expectations

In the smartphone market, the Huawei brand is known for its high-quality cameras and durable body. The Pura 90s Pro model is also expected to strengthen its position in the premium segment. Previously, the company had showcased the top-tier version of this series, which indicates the seriousness of the brand's global market ambitions.

Experts speculate that the new model will also use Huawei's proprietary Kirin processors and an upgraded XMAGE camera system. This will allow the device to compete easily with flagships from competitors like Apple and Samsung. Information regarding pricing and the start date of sales will be announced soon.

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