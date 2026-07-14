6-year-old boy dedicates his weekends to cleaning mountains

·23·World
6-year-old boy dedicates his weekends to cleaning mountains

In China, the noble initiative of a father and his 6-year-old son has captured the attention of many social media users. Every weekend, they head to the mountains to collect plastic waste left behind by tourists.

It turns out that this habit initially started as a way to reduce the child's excessive screen time. However, over time, the simple activity evolved into a family tradition that practically instills nature conservation, diligence, and environmental responsibility in the child.

Each time, the father and son hike along mountain trails, collecting plastic bottles and other waste left on paths and at rest areas. During one of their recent trips, they managed to collect 166 empty plastic bottles in about four hours.

The collected waste was not sold. Instead, it was handed over for free to sanitation workers who specialize in collecting plastic waste. This initiative has been warmly received by internet users, with many recognizing it as an exemplary model for parents in raising their children.

ChinaEnvironmentParentingSustainabilityVolunteering
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