Chelsea FC has officially unveiled Xabi Alonso as their new head coach. The Spanish tactician attended his first press conference at Stamford Bridge, sharing his goals and emotions about returning to English football. This appointment marks the beginning of a new era for the London club, as Alonso is considered one of the most promising managers in Europe. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Chelsea's official website, the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager has already begun implementing his ideas at the Cobham training ground. At the press conference, Alonso expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him, emphasizing that it is a great honor to be part of such a massive club. He stated that the club's potential and the talented squad were the primary factors in his decision.

A new philosophy and winning mentality

Alonso is placing a strong connection between the team and the fans at the heart of his philosophy. Following a period of transition in recent years, the Spanish coach aims to transform Chelsea back into a club that wins consistently and plays attractive football. "We want to excite the fans, feel a connection with them, and compete for trophies," the manager added.

Goal.com notes that while Alonso knows English football well from his legendary playing career at Liverpool, this is an entirely new challenge for him as a manager. He considers the Premier League the most competitive championship in the world and believes that working here will take his coaching skills to the next level.

Competition and future plans

Xabi Alonso is ready to test his tactical knowledge in a league filled with the world's best managers. Significant changes are expected in Chelsea's style of play with his arrival, especially regarding ball possession and attacking intent, building on the results he achieved at Bayer Leverkusen, which have given fans great hope.

Currently, the manager is working with the sporting directors and technical staff to strengthen the squad and develop a strategy to compete for top positions for the remainder of the season. Alonso's task is not only to deliver results but also to restore the club's lost prestige.

This appointment is also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as Chelsea is one of the most popular teams in the country. Xabi Alonso's Premier League debut and his tactical battles against managers like Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta will certainly be in the global spotlight.