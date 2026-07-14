John Terry: England's squad is stronger than Argentina's

Former England captain and Chelsea legend John Terry made a surprising statement ahead of the World Cup semi-final. In his opinion, England's squad is superior to the reigning world champions, Argentina, in every position. This match is expected to be not only a clash between two giants but also the most serious test of the new era under Thomas Tuchel. This is reported by Goal.com .

As a guest on the FIFA Podcast, Terry emphasized that despite the South Americans having a star like Lionel Messi, there is no reason for the "Three Lions" to worry. According to the former defender, the individual quality of the England squad is currently higher than any other team in the tournament, which could give the English a psychological advantage in the semi-final.

"I'm not worried about Argentina. Looking at them, I don't see them being stronger than us. I think, player for player, every one of our guys is better than their opponent," John Terry stated. His opinion sparked widespread discussion on social media and among football experts.

A clash of experience and skill

Although Terry favors the English in terms of squad depth, he did not deny the opponent's experience in major tournaments. Argentina has developed a unique winning mentality by triumphing in four major competitions in recent years. For England, only five players remain from the World Cup semi-final eight years ago — Harry Kane, John Stones, Jordan Pickford, Marcus Rashford, and Jordan Henderson.

The central theme of this match will undoubtedly revolve around Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old legend will face England in an official match for the first time in his career. Terry compared Messi's influence to his former teammate Eden Hazard, stating that Messi is one of the few players who can decide the outcome of a game in the most difficult situations, just like Hazard.

For context, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have each scored six goals in this tournament, providing the attacking force for England. Argentina, meanwhile, often relies on Messi's individual brilliance to secure victories. Time will tell if John Terry's bold prediction will serve as extra motivation or unnecessary pressure for Thomas Tuchel's side.