Erling Haaland on Norway's World Cup run: “It was the most incredible journey of my life”

Manchester City and Norway star Erling Haaland has shared his emotions following the conclusion of the World Cup. Although Norway exited the tournament in the quarter-finals after a loss to England, the striker emphasized that the competition completely changed his life and perspective. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

For the Norwegian national team, this tournament turned into a true fairy tale. Over the six weeks spent on US soil, the Scandinavians won the hearts of fans not just with their results, but with their style of play. In an interview with VG, Erling Haaland called this period “the craziest 40 days of his life,” noting that he lacks the words to describe it.

Historic victory and national rise

During the tournament, Norway stunned the global football community by defeating Brazil. However, for Erling Haaland, there is something more important than the results on the pitch. He believes the team managed to put Norway back on the global football map and unite the entire country. Reports indicate that over 20,000 fans watched the quarter-final match in front of the Royal Palace in Oslo.

“It was just incredible. Beating Brazil is one thing, but the fact that we were able to put Norway on the map for the whole world moves me even more. I think this tournament changed both Norway and me. We experienced so many emotions over the last six weeks that it’s hard to process,” said the striker.

Painful defeat, but high pride

The quarter-final match against England ended in dramatic fashion for Norway. Erling Haaland touched upon some refereeing decisions during the game. In particular, he recalled the foul in a potential scoring situation when the score was 1-1 and the shot that hit the crossbar. According to Goal.com, the player noted that these small details decided the fate of the match.

“In the end, I am just proud. I was proud of my team throughout the whole journey. I hope this result brought people together. We need to learn from this and come back stronger. For now, I am tired; it’s time to rest and go on vacation,” added the Manchester City forward.

Through this tournament, Erling Haaland proved he is a leader not only at the club level but also for his national team. His performances in the USA are expected to usher in a new era for Norwegian football. Now, after a short break, the striker will return to his club to prepare for the Premier League matches.