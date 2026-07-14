Targeted by Barcelona and Chelsea: The race for Fisnik Asllani heats up

·24·Sport
Targeted by Barcelona and Chelsea: The race for Fisnik Asllani heats up

Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani has become one of the most sought-after players in the current transfer market. Several European giants, notably Barcelona and Chelsea, have begun serious efforts to sign the 23-year-old talent. His impressive performances in the Bundesliga have propelled him to the top of transfer wishlists, according to reports Goal.com.

Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker officially confirmed in an interview with Kicker that negotiations regarding the player's future are underway. According to him, the club is receiving interesting offers from both within Germany and abroad, increasing the likelihood that the striker will leave the Rhein-Neckar-Arena during the summer transfer window.

Transfer fee and contract clauses

Although Asllani's current contract with Hoffenheim runs until 2029, a special release clause could facilitate a transfer. It is reported that the player's buyout clause is less than 30 million euros. Given his current market value and performance, this sum is seen as a very attractive opportunity for many clubs.

Barcelona has been monitoring Asllani since March. Head coach Hansi Flick aims to strengthen the attacking line. If Ferran Torres moves to Paris Saint-Germain, the Blaugrana leadership is expected to accelerate their pursuit of the German forward. Flick's familiarity with the player's abilities could play a decisive role in the transfer.

However, the Spanish giant faces stiff competition from the English Premier League. Scouts from Chelsea and Tottenham believe Asllani's physicality and playing style are perfectly suited for English football. The London clubs view the striker as a key part of their projects and are financially capable of competing with Barcelona.

Fisnik Asllani proved his worth last season. He made 33 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 9 assists. These statistics are highly efficient for a young striker and have contributed to his rising transfer value. Now, the player's own choice of league will determine how the situation unfolds.

FootballTransfersBarcelonaChelseaHoffenheim
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