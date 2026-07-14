Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns of AI risks

·26·Technology
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns of AI risks

The rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies is bringing not only new opportunities but also unexpected risks. In his latest statement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella issued an unexpected and candid warning to the tech world. He believes that companies using services from major labs like OpenAI and Anthropic are unknowingly putting the future of their businesses at risk. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Nadella emphasized that today's AI model users are essentially "paying twice." First, they pay directly for AI tokens and services, and second, and most importantly, they are providing their most confidential and valuable business data to these models. This data is used to make the model smarter, which can result in large tech labs learning their clients' internal secrets and becoming their competitors.

"Trojan Horse" effect and data theft

According to ixbt.com, many investors and experts in Silicon Valley are comparing these models to a "Trojan Horse." The more data companies upload to AI models to increase their work efficiency, the more these models learn. Satya Nadella called this process "intellectual property leakage." According to him, the model learns from users' corrections, queries, and tools used by agents, absorbing the company's unique know-how.

This situation is particularly relevant for startups and large enterprises in developing markets like Uzbekistan. Local companies may inadvertently expose their customer bases, strategic plans, and internal algorithms when using global AI services. Nadella described this type of knowledge as "wealth that a competitor could never buy, but AI models are getting for free."

Distillation and the issue of fair use

The Microsoft executive raised another important issue: companies creating AI models use open data from across the internet for free to train their models, but do not allow others to learn from their models. Nadella considers this unfair. He believes that if labs use open data, enterprises should also have the right to create their own smaller and cheaper models based on the results obtained from these models (distillation).

Currently, companies like Anthropic are complaining that their model outputs are being harvested by other competitors, particularly Chinese open-source models. However, Nadella called the model creators' restrictions on this matter "ironic." He believes that tech giants must also adhere to principles of openness.

In conclusion, Satya Nadella's statement signals that a new era of regulation is beginning in the AI market. Companies now need to think seriously not only about how to use AI capabilities but also about how to protect their most valuable asset—their data. Otherwise, today's assistant could easily become tomorrow's strongest competitor.

MicrosoftSatya NadellaArtificial IntelligenceOpenAITechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

TCL launches OLED panel inkjet printing technologyTCL launches OLED panel inkjet printing technologyToday, 02:57Human-like robotic arms developed in NorwayHuman-like robotic arms developed in NorwayToday, 02:34Intel introduces state-of-the-art Starfire processors to conquer spaceIntel introduces state-of-the-art Starfire processors to conquer spaceToday, 02:26Another failure involving the GeForce RTX 5090: This time the problem is not the power connectorAnother failure involving the GeForce RTX 5090: This time the problem is not the power connectorToday, 01:56OnePlus May Exit the Global Stage: Company Withdrawing from Major MarketsOnePlus May Exit the Global Stage: Company Withdrawing from Major MarketsToday, 01:25Apple sues OpenAI: Confidential data stolenApple sues OpenAI: Confidential data stolenToday, 01:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures