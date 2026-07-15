Worker who tried to smuggle 35 million soums worth of gold by "soaking" it into a carpet exposed

At a gold plant in the city of Zarafshan, a worker was caught attempting to smuggle precious metal out of the enterprise. The incident became known based on information provided in the court verdict, reports Kun.uz.

The 36-year-old plant employee worked as a mill operator. He attempted to smuggle out gold and silver-bearing slurry by soaking it into two pieces of carpet.

Security personnel at the enterprise stopped him in time. Subsequent inspection revealed over 4 kilograms of mineral sand in the carpet pieces.

According to the expert analysis, the sand contained nearly 19 grams of gold and 4 grams of silver. Their value was estimated at around 35 million soums.

The court found the worker guilty of attempted theft and imposed a fine of 4 million 120 thousand soums.