GPD WIN Max 3: Unique Laptop with Ryzen AI Max Processor and Detachable Battery

·0·Technology
GPD WIN Max 3: Unique Laptop with Ryzen AI Max Processor and Detachable Battery

GPD, a company known in the portable computer market for its compact and unusual devices, has unveiled its next-generation hybrid laptop, the WIN Max 3. This device is designed to function as both a powerful workstation and a portable gaming console, challenging industry conventions with its structural design. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the device's most notable feature is the absence of an internal battery. The manufacturer has designed the battery as a separate, detachable module. This allows the user to manage the device's weight and adapt it according to the usage scenario. The laptop itself weighs 815 grams, while with the battery, its weight reaches 1220 grams.

Two ways to connect the battery

GPD engineers offer two convenient ways to connect the battery. The first is to place the battery directly into a special compartment on the front of the chassis. This method is convenient when using the laptop on a desk. The second method is via a magnetic cable. This allows the battery to be set aside, which is especially useful to prevent hand fatigue when holding the device for gaming.

The technical capabilities of the device are also impressive. The GPD WIN Max 3 is equipped with the latest powerful Ryzen AI Max series APU (a combination of CPU and GPU). To cool such power, the manufacturer has introduced an additional module — an external cooling system consisting of two fans, weighing 170 grams.

There were no compromises regarding the screen either. The laptop is equipped with a 9.06-inch OLED display, which operates at a resolution of 2400 x 1504 pixels and a 165 Hz refresh rate. Such high specifications ensure image smoothness in both professional graphic work and dynamic games.

Memory and connectivity options

Memory configuration can vary depending on user needs:

  • RAM: from 32 GB to 128 GB;
  • Storage (SSD): starts from 512 GB;
  • Additional SSD slots: One standard and one Mini-SSD slot;
  • Ports: USB4 port for high-speed data transfer.
For the Uzbekistan market, such devices usually arrive via special orders or specialized stores. With its compact dimensions (207 x 147 x 34 mm), the GPD WIN Max 3 is expected to be ideal for professionals who travel frequently and require high performance. Although the company has not yet announced official pricing, it is undoubtedly a premium segment device.

GPDLaptopRyzen AI MaxTechnologyGadgets
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

First precedent in the USA: New York freezes construction of AI data centersFirst precedent in the USA: New York freezes construction of AI data centersToday, 04:56Google DeepMind head calls for international oversight of AIGoogle DeepMind head calls for international oversight of AIToday, 04:23Lorde harshly criticizes AI glasses: “They are not sexy at all”Lorde harshly criticizes AI glasses: “They are not sexy at all”Today, 04:22Roscosmos and NASA extend International Space Station operations until 2030Roscosmos and NASA extend International Space Station operations until 2030Today, 03:57OpenAI is developing its first device: ChatGPT will now have a physical formOpenAI is developing its first device: ChatGPT will now have a physical formToday, 03:29Conflict between OpenAI and Apple: AI giant denies allegationsConflict between OpenAI and Apple: AI giant denies allegationsToday, 03:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures