GPD WIN Max 3: Unique Laptop with Ryzen AI Max Processor and Detachable Battery

GPD, a company known in the portable computer market for its compact and unusual devices, has unveiled its next-generation hybrid laptop, the WIN Max 3. This device is designed to function as both a powerful workstation and a portable gaming console, challenging industry conventions with its structural design. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the device's most notable feature is the absence of an internal battery. The manufacturer has designed the battery as a separate, detachable module. This allows the user to manage the device's weight and adapt it according to the usage scenario. The laptop itself weighs 815 grams, while with the battery, its weight reaches 1220 grams.

Two ways to connect the battery

GPD engineers offer two convenient ways to connect the battery. The first is to place the battery directly into a special compartment on the front of the chassis. This method is convenient when using the laptop on a desk. The second method is via a magnetic cable. This allows the battery to be set aside, which is especially useful to prevent hand fatigue when holding the device for gaming.

The technical capabilities of the device are also impressive. The GPD WIN Max 3 is equipped with the latest powerful Ryzen AI Max series APU (a combination of CPU and GPU). To cool such power, the manufacturer has introduced an additional module — an external cooling system consisting of two fans, weighing 170 grams.

There were no compromises regarding the screen either. The laptop is equipped with a 9.06-inch OLED display, which operates at a resolution of 2400 x 1504 pixels and a 165 Hz refresh rate. Such high specifications ensure image smoothness in both professional graphic work and dynamic games.

Memory and connectivity options

Memory configuration can vary depending on user needs:

RAM: from 32 GB to 128 GB;

Storage (SSD): starts from 512 GB;

Additional SSD slots: One standard and one Mini-SSD slot;

Ports: USB4 port for high-speed data transfer.

For the Uzbekistan market, such devices usually arrive via special orders or specialized stores. With its compact dimensions (207 x 147 x 34 mm), the GPD WIN Max 3 is expected to be ideal for professionals who travel frequently and require high performance. Although the company has not yet announced official pricing, it is undoubtedly a premium segment device.