"I missed you so much": Manzura has prepared a new song for her fans (video)

Singer Manzura has announced the premiere of her new song. On her social media page, she revealed that the song titled "Judayam sog‘indim" ("I missed you so much") will be presented to listeners on July 16.

Along with the premiere announcement, Manzura also posted a short video clip created for the song. In the caption, she wrote that the big premiere will take place on July 16.

It can be seen that the singer's husband also participated in the video scenes. This sparked particular interest among her fans.

Social media users are expressing in the comments that they are looking forward to Manzura's new creative work.