TV presenter Dildora Rustamova shares video clips from her daughter's wedding ceremony (video)

A wedding ceremony has taken place in the family of well-known journalist, TV presenter, and dubbing actress Dildora Rustamova. She posted video clips from her daughter Shahrizoda's wedding on her social media page.

A few days ago, Dildora Rustamova also shared photos from Shahrizoda's engagement ceremony. Yesterday, footage from the wedding ceremony was posted.

Many artists attended the wedding and offered their best wishes to the couple. Social media users are also congratulating Dildora Rustamova and her family in the comments.

For information, Shahrizoda is Dildora Rustamova's eldest daughter. The TV presenter is known as an Honored Cultural Worker of Uzbekistan.