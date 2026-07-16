System76 introduces the new Adder Pro laptop: OLED screen and RTX 5070 graphics

The US-based company System76 has unveiled its new Adder Pro model, aiming to strengthen its position in the high-performance laptop market. While the device does not draw excessive attention with its exterior design, its internal technical capabilities and price-to-performance ratio make it attractive to many users, especially developers and gamers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, one of the main advantages of the Adder Pro laptop is its display. The device is equipped with a bright 15.3-inch OLED screen with 1600p resolution. This display provides a 165 Hz refresh rate and 500 cd/m² brightness, which is ideal for users who value color accuracy and image smoothness.

Technical capabilities and power

The "heart" of the laptop is Intel's latest and energy-efficient Core Ultra 7 356H processor. Regarding graphics capabilities, users are given a choice. The base model comes with an NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, and for an additional $180, it is possible to install the more powerful RTX 5070 Laptop graphics chip.

System76 also offers extensive options for memory. The standard configuration includes 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. However, through the configurator on the company's website, it is possible to upgrade the device with up to 96 GB of RAM and up to 4 TB of storage. Naturally, the price of such a maxed-out laptop can rise to $5270.

Modern communication standards such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 are supported. Additionally, the presence of an extra slot for a second SSD increases its future expandability. The total weight of the device is 1.6 kg, which is quite light considering its power.

Price and market prospects

The starting price of the Adder Pro model is set at $2680. From the perspective of the Uzbekistan market, laptops in this price segment are mainly intended for the professional sector and high-end gaming enthusiasts. Although the brand is not widely popular in our country, its compatibility with open-source software (Linux) is naturally expected to spark interest among industry professionals.

The battery capacity is 60 Wh. This figure might seem a bit low for such a powerful graphics card and processor, but the energy efficiency of the Core Ultra series chips is expected to partially compensate for this drawback. With its new product, System76 aims to create serious competition among mid-to-high-end laptops on the market.