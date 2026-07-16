Revolution in the Oil and Gas Industry: Applied Computing Creates AI to Manage Entire Plants

·43·Technology
Revolution in the Oil and Gas Industry: Applied Computing Creates AI to Manage Entire Plants

London-based startup Applied Computing has introduced an innovative AI model named Orbital, designed for the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. This technology is capable of optimizing the operation of entire plants by analyzing data from thousands of sensors in complex industrial facilities in real time. To develop the project, $20 million in funding was raised, led by engineering giant KBR and Databricks Ventures. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Currently, thousands of sensors installed in oil and gas enterprises continuously record indicators such as temperature, pressure, and viscosity. However, as Applied Computing CEO Callum Adamson told TechCrunch, companies effectively use only 8% of their available data. The Orbital model is designed to fill this gap by combining sensor data with engineering documentation and physical-chemical laws.

Features and capabilities of the Orbital model

Unlike text-based models like ChatGPT, Orbital integrates three domains: time-series modeling, physics-based modeling, and language modeling. This allows the system not only to detect malfunctions but also to identify their root causes within seconds and model how proposed solutions will affect other parts of the plant.

With the new technology, specialists can perform various simulations. For example, checking how a change in one part of the plant affects the entire system, which previously took days or weeks, can now be completed in a few seconds. This is crucial for reducing energy consumption and ensuring production stability.

  • Real-time analysis of sensor data;
  • Predictive modeling accounting for physical and chemical constraints;
  • Rapid identification and simulation of fault causes;
  • Increasing energy efficiency and reducing waste.
Applied Computing is currently partnering with several major international energy companies. Specifically, India's Wipro and the US-based KBR have integrated the Orbital system into their platforms. The startup also plans to announce a new partnership with a major European oil company in the coming weeks.

Despite the presence of strong competitors in the industry like AspenTech and AVEVA, Adamson believes his company's advantage lies not in its database, but in its ability to assemble top AI researchers. The $20 million in funding will be directed toward international expansion, hiring new engineers, and deepening research. Such technologies could serve as an important example for digital transformation in countries where the oil and gas industry is the backbone of the economy.

Applied ComputingArtificial IntelligenceOil and GasOrbitalTechnology
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