Tax official exposed in bribery case in Tashkent region

A corruption case involving a tax inspection official has been uncovered in the Zangiota district of the Tashkent region. During an operational event conducted by the State Security Service (SSS) and officers from the Department under the Prosecutor General's Office, a mediator acting on behalf of a chief inspector was apprehended while receiving money.

According to reports, the incident involves an individual entrepreneur operating at the "Chinni bozor" (China Market). During the inspection, it was revealed that the entrepreneur had been receiving payments via mobile applications into a personal bank card, and the revenue was not being recorded in the official account.

Subsequently, the tax inspector informed the entrepreneur that a fine of 160 million soums could be imposed. It is reported that the official demanded $1,000 in exchange for covering up the matter and refraining from issuing the fine.

During the operational event, the inspector's mediator was caught red-handed while accepting the money. Investigative actions are currently underway regarding the incident.