Minisforum introduces the new UM870 Plus mini-PC: Ryzen 7 and OCuLink interface

Minisforum has officially announced an updated version of its UM870 Plus model, expanding its line of compact computers. Despite its small dimensions, this device is attracting the attention of tech enthusiasts by offering high performance and extensive connectivity options. The new configuration is designed not only for office work but also for resource-intensive tasks. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The heart of the device is an eight-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 8745H processor. According to ixbt.com, this chipset is built on a modern architecture that ensures a balance between energy efficiency and speed. The computer is equipped with 24 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Interfaces and external connectivity

One of the most important aspects of the UM870 Plus is its port selection. The rear panel features a high-speed USB4 port, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4 video outputs. Additionally, the presence of a dedicated OCuLink port, which allows for connecting external GPUs or ultra-high-speed storage devices, makes this mini-PC attractive to gamers as well.

For network connectivity, the device includes a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, which minimizes latency when transferring large amounts of data via wired internet. For wireless communication, the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 standards are supported.

The computer's chassis is silver-colored, with dimensions of only 130 x 126.5 x 50.4 mm. For user convenience, the front panel houses two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The rear section also includes two additional USB 2.0 ports.

Price and availability

The new Minisforum UM870 Plus is currently available in the Chinese market. As part of an initial promotion, the price is 4,799 yuan (approximately 700 USD). After the promotion, the price is expected to rise to 5,099 yuan (approximately 750 USD).

Such compact and powerful devices are usually popular among developers and designers. Although official sales have currently only started in China, the opportunity to order this mini-PC worldwide via international marketplaces will appear soon. Such devices are ideal for those who want to abandon large cases and streamline their workspace.