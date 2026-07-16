Lululemon, one of the world's leading brands in sports and fitness apparel, has announced a major investment in the French startup Syntetica. This partnership, part of a $30 million Series A funding round, aims to introduce revolutionary methods for recycling nylon materials in the garment industry. This move reaffirms the fashion industry's commitment to environmental sustainability and resource reuse, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

Syntetica has developed a unique technology that allows for the recycling of two types of nylon—Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6—without the need to separate them. In an interview with TechCrunch, startup CEO Marco Bertone noted that sorting these two types of nylon from post-consumer textile waste is a very difficult and expensive process. The new method solves this problem, giving a second life to tons of clothing that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Geopolitical situation and price stability

Over the past six months, geopolitical instability in the oil industry has caused sharp fluctuations in nylon prices. According to Marco Bertone, this has been a serious wake-up call for brands that rely on petroleum-based synthetic materials. Weekly or quarterly price revisions are forcing manufacturers to seek alternative and sustainable sources. The solution offered by Syntetica is expected to be not only environmentally friendly but also economically competitive.

Unlike many other eco-startups, Syntetica does not produce finished fabrics or new materials. Their primary product is special pellets, which other companies can use to manufacture yarn. This approach allows for collaboration across the entire supply chain and faster scaling of the technology. Currently, the startup is building a pilot production facility in Clermont-Ferrand, France, in partnership with Michelin.

Interest from major brands and future plans

Alongside Lululemon, major brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Etam have expressed interest in the Syntetica project. Furthermore, the inclusion of the major garment manufacturer MAS Holdings as an investor highlights the industrial urgency of this issue. The first products from this partnership are scheduled to hit the market early next year.

Given the high demand for synthetic sportswear in the Uzbekistan market, such global initiatives by major brands could serve as a model for local manufacturers in the future. Reducing textile waste and using recycled materials is no longer just a trend for premium brands, but a strategic necessity.