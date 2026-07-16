Lululemon invests $30 million in nylon recycling technology

·47·Technology
Lululemon invests $30 million in nylon recycling technology

Lululemon, one of the world's leading brands in sports and fitness apparel, has announced a major investment in the French startup Syntetica. This partnership, part of a $30 million Series A funding round, aims to introduce revolutionary methods for recycling nylon materials in the garment industry. This move reaffirms the fashion industry's commitment to environmental sustainability and resource reuse, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

Syntetica has developed a unique technology that allows for the recycling of two types of nylon—Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6—without the need to separate them. In an interview with TechCrunch, startup CEO Marco Bertone noted that sorting these two types of nylon from post-consumer textile waste is a very difficult and expensive process. The new method solves this problem, giving a second life to tons of clothing that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Geopolitical situation and price stability

Over the past six months, geopolitical instability in the oil industry has caused sharp fluctuations in nylon prices. According to Marco Bertone, this has been a serious wake-up call for brands that rely on petroleum-based synthetic materials. Weekly or quarterly price revisions are forcing manufacturers to seek alternative and sustainable sources. The solution offered by Syntetica is expected to be not only environmentally friendly but also economically competitive.

Unlike many other eco-startups, Syntetica does not produce finished fabrics or new materials. Their primary product is special pellets, which other companies can use to manufacture yarn. This approach allows for collaboration across the entire supply chain and faster scaling of the technology. Currently, the startup is building a pilot production facility in Clermont-Ferrand, France, in partnership with Michelin.

Interest from major brands and future plans

Alongside Lululemon, major brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Etam have expressed interest in the Syntetica project. Furthermore, the inclusion of the major garment manufacturer MAS Holdings as an investor highlights the industrial urgency of this issue. The first products from this partnership are scheduled to hit the market early next year.

Given the high demand for synthetic sportswear in the Uzbekistan market, such global initiatives by major brands could serve as a model for local manufacturers in the future. Reducing textile waste and using recycled materials is no longer just a trend for premium brands, but a strategic necessity.

LululemonSynteticaTechnologyEcologyInvestment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Affordable $15,000 Electric Vehicle Unveiled in the USA: The New Chip Motors InnovationAffordable $15,000 Electric Vehicle Unveiled in the USA: The New Chip Motors InnovationToday, 10:23Tragic accident involving Tesla: NTSB investigation clears Autopilot of blameTragic accident involving Tesla: NTSB investigation clears Autopilot of blameToday, 09:51Revolution in the Oil and Gas Industry: Applied Computing Creates AI to Manage Entire PlantsRevolution in the Oil and Gas Industry: Applied Computing Creates AI to Manage Entire PlantsToday, 09:21System76 introduces the new Adder Pro laptop: OLED screen and RTX 5070 graphicsSystem76 introduces the new Adder Pro laptop: OLED screen and RTX 5070 graphicsToday, 08:51Minisforum introduces the new UM870 Plus mini-PC: Ryzen 7 and OCuLink interfaceMinisforum introduces the new UM870 Plus mini-PC: Ryzen 7 and OCuLink interfaceToday, 07:29Greylock decides to cap new investment fund at $1.5 billionGreylock decides to cap new investment fund at $1.5 billionToday, 05:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures