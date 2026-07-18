Databricks hits record $188 billion valuation in AI market

·29·Technology
Databricks hits record $188 billion valuation in AI market

Databricks, a global leader in data processing and analytics, has announced that its market valuation has reached $188 billion. A new investment round led by the Coatue venture fund confirms that this tech giant has become an integral part of not just data warehousing, but the modern AI ecosystem. This milestone makes the company one of the most valuable private tech startups in the world, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, while Databricks has not disclosed the exact amount of the investment, insiders suggest the figure is approximately $3 billion. Interestingly, the company announced its new valuation before the funds had even fully hit its accounts. Experts believe this reflects high investor confidence and the market's massive demand for AI-driven solutions.

From Big Data to Artificial Intelligence

Founded in 2013, Databricks began its journey providing software that allowed enterprises to store and rapidly analyze vast amounts of data using cloud technologies. However, the company, once viewed as a standard SaaS provider in the pre-ChatGPT era (BC - Before ChatGPT), has fundamentally transformed its identity over the last year and a half. Today, it has become the primary platform for corporate clients to build and manage AI models.

The company's success is explained by its massive repository of corporate data. When companies want to train AI models based on their proprietary data, Databricks offers ready-made solutions that ensure security and governance. The launch of specialized databases for AI agents like Lakebase and AI gateways like Unity has further solidified the company's position in the sector.

Investment sequences and market trends

Databricks has been in a unique race for investment in recent years. The company's growth rate is staggering:

  • December 2024: $10 billion raised at a $62 billion valuation;
  • September 2025: Valuation reached $100 billion;
  • February 2026: Another $5 billion raised at a $134 billion valuation.
The company's rapid growth has even sparked jokes within the tech community. Many are sharing memes about the company running out of letters in the alphabet to label its investment rounds (reaching Series AA). However, behind these jokes lies the company's real and stable technological foundation.

Databricks is also supporting the trend of using open-source models, particularly open-weight models from China, to optimize costs. The company is actively promoting the GLM 5.2 model developed by Z.ai for programming tasks. CEO Ali Ghodsi recently shared internal test results on managing AI costs for his 3,000 developers, demonstrating ways to increase efficiency.

This news is also significant for the rapidly developing IT sector in Uzbekistan. Local companies can study the experience of platforms like Databricks in working with Big Data and use global standards as a model for integrating AI into corporate management. Databricks reaching a $188 billion valuation indicates that the global demand for AI infrastructure will not decline anytime soon.

DatabricksArtificial IntelligenceInvestmentTechnologyBig Data
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