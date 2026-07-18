Israel plans to surround prison with crocodiles to prevent escapes

A plan to surround a new prison in Israel, where Palestinian prisoners are held, with Nile crocodiles has sparked significant debate. To achieve this, the government has changed the legal status of these animals, allowing them to be used for security purposes.

It is reported that Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman has signed a decree removing Nile crocodiles from the list of protected species. The state will now have the right to use these reptiles in special security systems.

This initiative is based on an idea proposed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Several months ago, he suggested creating a protective zone with crocodiles around a prison to be built for Palestinian inmates. Ben-Gvir stated that the idea was inspired by a migrant center in the USA known as 'Alligator Alcatraz'.

The minister even posted an AI-generated image of himself holding a crocodile on social media, leaving a stern warning for those attempting to escape.

However, this plan is being heavily criticized by environmentalists and legal experts. Experts emphasize that using crocodiles as live guards contradicts both animal rights and security requirements.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority stated that Nile crocodiles should only be kept for scientific research and nature conservation purposes. Environmental organizations argue that prisons should utilize modern security technologies rather than involving animals in such tasks.

Experts pointed out another important aspect: during the winter season, crocodile activity decreases significantly, meaning they cannot perform guard duties consistently.

Currently, this plan is causing heated debates among the Israeli public and international organizations, and discussions regarding its implementation are ongoing.