SpaceX Starship Ready for Launch: Engines Replaced and New Date Set

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is preparing for the next test flight of its most powerful rocket system, Starship. The mission, previously postponed due to technical issues, is now expected to take place on July 20. This flight is seen not only as a technical test but as a new milestone in space exploration. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The flight, originally scheduled for July 16, was canceled due to an emergency shutdown during the ignition sequence of the Super Heavy booster engines. According to insider Dima Zenyuk, an employee at Tesla and SpaceX, engineers had to completely replace two Raptor engines to resolve the fault. Amidst this unexpected delay, a slight decline in the company's stock price was observed.

Mission Objectives and the Starlink V3 Debut

This mission, dubbed Flight 13, will be the second test flight of the Starship V3 version. One of the most important aspects of this flight is the first-time deployment of 20 fully functional Starlink V3 satellites into orbit. These next-generation satellites will serve to further expand global internet coverage and improve its quality.

Additionally, during the flight, SpaceX specialists plan to conduct an experiment on re-igniting the Raptor engine in open space. This technological process is considered crucial for future long-distance space missions and for testing the ship's maneuvering capabilities. If the test is successful, it will further solidify Starship's reusability potential.

According to the plan, after the rocket stages separate, the Super Heavy booster will be landed under controlled conditions in the Gulf of Mexico. The upper stage, Starship, is expected to conclude its flight with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. According to ixbt.com, these processes should practically prove the rocket's reusability features.

This flight is also significant for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as the development of the Starlink project could expand high-speed satellite internet opportunities in our region in the future. SpaceX is currently completing all technical checks and conducting final preparations at the launch pad.