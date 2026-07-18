Beelink introduces the ME Pro 370, a hybrid mini-PC and NAS

·24·Technology
Beelink introduces the ME Pro 370, a hybrid mini-PC and NAS

Beelink, a well-established player in the mini-PC market, has taken a new step into the world of hybrid devices. The newly introduced ME Pro 370 model is capable of functioning simultaneously as a high-performance mini-PC and a high-capacity network-attached storage (NAS). Such universal solutions are typically designed for professional users and specialists working with large volumes of data. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

The device's main uniqueness lies in its internal architecture. According to ixbt.com, the ME Pro 370 model is equipped with AMD's latest and most powerful Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. Usually, such high computing power is not required for standard NAS systems, but Beelink has adapted this model for complex tasks, including working with AI algorithms.

Storage capabilities and technical specifications

The most surprising aspect of the ME Pro 370 is its data storage capacity. Despite its compact chassis (145 x 165 mm or 112 x 121 mm depending on the modification), users can install three M.2 SSDs and additionally two or four SATA drives. This turns the device into a true data warehouse.

Company representatives state that the high-end model can accommodate a total of up to 132 TB of data. It is worth noting that this figure is just an example provided by Beelink; as higher-capacity drives appear on the market, this limit can be further expanded. For RAM, two slots are provided, and the manufacturer is also offering versions with 32 GB of RAM.

Connectivity and pricing policy

Regarding connection interfaces, the new mini-PC fully meets modern standards. The device includes:

  • High-speed USB4 ports;
  • Two types of network ports: RJ45 2.5GbE and professional-grade RJ45 10GbE;
  • Wi-Fi 6E module for wireless communication.
Considering the growing demand for mini-PCs in the market, this model could be very useful for video surveillance systems or as a server for small offices. In particular, the presence of a 10GbE port allows for data transmission over the local network in seconds.

As for pricing, the Beelink ME Pro 370 has been released in the Chinese market at quite affordable prices. While the smaller version is priced at approximately $590, the high-end configuration with all expansion capabilities is sold for $635. These prices appear quite competitive relative to the device's technical specifications and functionality.

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