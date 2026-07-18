“Odyssey” premiere begins with record-breaking revenue

·0·Culture
“Odyssey” premiere begins with record-breaking revenue

Christopher Nolan's long-awaited film “Odyssey” has grossed $17.6 million in preview screenings, marking the most successful start of 2026. This was reported by Variety.

It is reported that the film surpassed the animated movie “Toy Story 5,” which had previously led in advance ticket sales. For comparison, Nolan's 2023 Oscar-winning film “Oppenheimer” earned $10.5 million in previews.

“Odyssey” was released in theaters on July 17. According to analysts, the film could reach $90–100 million in box office revenue by the end of its opening weekend.

If this forecast holds true, “Odyssey” will become Christopher Nolan's most successful debut since the 2012 release of “The Dark Knight Rises.” As a reminder, that film grossed $160 million in its opening weekend.

Experts predict that “Odyssey” will also become one of the biggest cinematic hits of the year.

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