This luxury residence is selling fast after Messi's purchase

Lionel Messi was in the spotlight off the pitch even before taking the field against Spain in the World Cup final. The legendary footballer's investment a year ago in the Cipriani Residences Miami residential complex has proven to be a huge success.

It turns out that Messi purchased four apartments in this skyscraper last year. Currently, the 85-story complex has completed its main construction phase, and more than 80 percent of the units have been sold.

According to sources, several other Argentine footballers have also bought homes there following Messi's lead. Furthermore, executives from companies like Citadel and Amazon, who are relocating to Miami from New York and California, are also choosing this project. Foreign buyers have come from over 30 countries, with the most active being representatives from Mexico, Italy, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Messi paid approximately $7.5 million for a four-bedroom apartment with an area of about 3,500 square feet. At the time he made the purchase, the building was scheduled for completion in 2028. However, construction work has been accelerated, and owners can now move into their apartments in the summer of 2027.

Once completed, the building, which stands nearly 950 feet tall, will become one of the tallest residential buildings south of New York. The complex, consisting of a total of 397 apartments, will feature over 50,000 square feet of amenities, including a swimming pool, a SPA center, a private cinema, a lounge area overlooking Biscayne Bay, and the famous Cipriani restaurants.

Giuseppe Cipriani, a representative of the Cipriani family, emphasized that this project will continue nearly a century of Italian hospitality traditions.

Camilo Miguel Jr., head of Mast Capital, the company implementing the project, stated that reaching a high stage of construction and exceeding 80 percent in sales once again confirms that Miami is becoming one of the most prestigious real estate markets in the world.

Thus, Lionel Messi's investment from a year ago has not only turned out to be a successful venture but has also significantly increased interest in one of Miami's most prestigious residences.