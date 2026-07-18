Red spot on Galaxy S26 Ultra screen: Samsung officially explains the cause

The South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has clarified the issue of red spots on the screens of Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones, which has caused concern among users in recent weeks. Analyses conducted by the company's engineers showed that this is not a physical defect of the display or the "burn-in" effect typical of OLED panels, but a software-related peculiarity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Initial complaints about the problem began to come from users who had been using the device for 3–4 months. Smartphone owners complained about a noticeable reddish tint appearing in the center of the display, fearing that it might be a technical malfunction of this expensive flagship. However, according to ixbt.com, Samsung has fully investigated this situation and managed to find a solution.

Unexpected effect of new technology

Company experts explained that the appearance of the red spot is directly related to the Privacy Display technology used for the first time in the Galaxy S26 Ultra model. This system is based on LEAD 2.0 technology, which serves to increase energy efficiency and improve color reproduction quality by eliminating traditional polarizers in OLED panels.

Samsung representatives noted that when display brightness is set to the maximum level and in conditions of very strong external lighting, certain deviations in color balance may occur. It is this phenomenon that appears to the human eye as a reddish shadow in the center of the screen. In other words, this is not a hardware malfunction, but a characteristic of light refraction in the new type of panel.

The company has already prepared a software solution to fix this issue. An optimized update for color correction has begun to be installed for users who have contacted service centers. This allows users to get rid of the problem through a simple software update without replacing the smartphone screen.

In the near future, this fix is expected to be provided to all Galaxy S26 Ultra owners in the form of an over-the-air (OTA) software update. This is also important news for users in Uzbekistan, as given the high price of flagship smartphones, any display defect is perceived as a serious financial loss.

Recall that earlier, Galaxy S26 Ultra users on social networks had posted many photos and videos about a strange color change that appears exactly in the middle of the screen. Samsung's prompt response and statement that the problem is software-based put an end to the concerns of many buyers.