US government employees allowed to use TikTok on work phones

·22·Technology
US government employees allowed to use TikTok on work phones

The US Department of Justice has authorized federal employees to re-download and use the TikTok app on government-issued devices. This decision marks the lifting of a strict ban introduced in 2022 due to national security concerns and signals a new era in the country's technology policy. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Reuters, the Department of Justice stated that the ban is no longer in effect. The primary reason for this is the transfer of TikTok's US operations to a newly formed joint venture. Under this agreement, major companies such as Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX have taken responsibility for ensuring the platform's security.

Security guarantees and new ownership structure

Under the new agreement, Oracle will serve as the primary security partner for the joint venture. This helps ensure the privacy of user data and prevents external interference. ByteDance, the app's former owner, retains only a 19.9% stake in the new structure.

The official memo from the Department of Justice notes that President Donald Trump has authorized executive branch employees to install the TikTok app on official devices. However, this process must be carried out in accordance with each agency's internal decisions and workplace policies.

Recall that the 2022 law banned government employees from using the app due to concerns about potential espionage via TikTok. Later, these restrictions were expanded nationwide, reaching the point of a total block of the app.

Impact of political changes

Interestingly, after the law took effect early last year, TikTok briefly suspended its operations in the US. However, Donald Trump managed to delay the process several times and called on service providers to restore access to the app. The current decision is seen as a logical continuation of this political will.

This news is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as the easing of the situation regarding TikTok in the world's largest economy and technology hub could increase the platform's global influence and trust in its security standards. These changes in the US may also influence the decisions of regulators in other countries.

In conclusion, the major political and legal debates surrounding TikTok appear to have been resolved in favor of the American government for now. Under the supervision of local giants like Oracle, the app has been deemed safe not only for ordinary users but also for government officials.

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