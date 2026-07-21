News for minimalism enthusiasts: Light brand introduces an affordable and colorful flip phone

·28·Technology
News for minimalism enthusiasts: Light brand introduces an affordable and colorful flip phone

In the world of modern technology, the problem of smartphone addiction is becoming increasingly urgent. For this reason, the startup Light, which aims to free users from digital dependency, has announced its new and affordable device — the Light Flip model. This flip phone stands out not only for its simplicity but also for its retro-style design. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to one of the company's founders, Kaiwei Tang, who was involved in the creation of the legendary Motorola Razr, the development of the new model was driven by the interest of Gen Z representatives. In an interview with TechCrunch, he noted that there is high demand for old-school flip phones among young people, but the quality of existing devices on the market is poor. The Light Flip emerges as a high-quality, minimalist device that meets modern requirements.

Technical specifications and capabilities

Unlike the brand's previous models, the Light Flip is priced significantly lower at $299. For comparison, the company's Light Phone III model sells for $799. To reduce the price, the manufacturers have omitted a touchscreen, NFC module, and selfie camera. Additionally, the casing is made of high-quality plastic rather than aluminum.

The main technical aspects of the device are as follows:

  • Internal 2.8-inch OLED display;
  • 12 MP main camera;
  • Support for 5G and 4G LTE communication standards;
  • USB-C port, Bluetooth, and 3.5 mm headphone jack;
  • Support for eSIM and physical Nano SIM cards.
There is no screen on the outside of the phone, but a small light indicator is installed so the user can see notifications. This is a special solution designed to prevent the user from staring at a screen every time.

Digital detox and a new lifestyle

The Light Flip is not just for making calls; it is also equipped with essential daily tools. It includes an alarm clock, calculator, calendar, music player, and a podcast listening function. However, social networks, a browser, and other distracting apps are not included on the device. This allows the user to control their time and focus on important tasks.

The company plans to deliver the new device in April 2027. To support customers during the long wait, a special "Flip Your Life" program has been launched. Within this program, users will receive tips and recommendations on how to adapt to a life without a smartphone.

Light's founders acknowledge that it is difficult to give up smartphones entirely, as services like Apple Pay, WhatsApp, or iMessage have become an integral part of daily life. Nevertheless, devices like the Light Flip serve as a convenient bridge for people to take a break from the digital world and return to real life.

LightSmartphoneTechnologyMinimalismGen Z
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