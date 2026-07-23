Rolls-Royce prepares to test next-generation fighter jet engine

·23·Technology
Rolls-Royce prepares to test next-generation fighter jet engine

A critical design review phase for the engine intended for the next-generation fighter jet has been completed as part of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a collaboration between the UK, Italy, and Japan. Engineers from Rolls-Royce, Avio Aero, and IHI Corporation conducted these analyses, bringing the project one step closer to full-scale ground testing, as reported by ixbt.com. reports that.

The primary goal of this project is to create a power plant that not only provides high thrust but also generates the significant electrical power and cooling capacity required for modern sensors and advanced weapon systems. Experts believe that the complex electronic systems on board sixth-generation fighter jets require more resources than traditional engines.

Technological collaboration and digital approach

During the preparation process, engineers from the three countries performed over 100 complex inspections on individual engine components. Based on the collected data, the final design of the power plant was refined. Currently, the manufacturing process for certain engine components has begun in all partner countries.

The newly created demonstrator engine will serve to mitigate future technical risks. It also allows for the practical testing of engineering methods, digital tools, and technological processes to be used in serial production. A special Collaboration Hub has been established in Reading, UK, to coordinate these processes.

The next phase will involve full-scale ground testing of the demonstrator. During these tests, the engine's operational stability, its electrical power generation potential, and its ability to manage the thermal loads of the future aircraft will be studied in detail. This is crucial for the overall success of the project.

Currently, the GCAP program supports nearly 9,000 jobs in the aerospace sectors of the UK, Italy, and Japan. The successful implementation of the project will not only increase military aviation capabilities but also strengthen the leadership of the participating countries in high-tech fields. For countries like Uzbekistan, the results of such global technological cooperation are interesting in terms of setting new standards in aviation and engineering.

Rolls-RoyceGCAPAviationTechnologyMilitary Industry
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