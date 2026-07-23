SpaceX on the Verge of Conquering Space: Starship V3 Rocket Ready for Launch

·54·Technology
SpaceX on the Verge of Conquering Space: Starship V3 Rocket Ready for Launch

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has entered the final stages of preparation for the next test flight of its most powerful spacecraft — Starship V3. The massive rocket complex has been installed on the launch pad at the Starbase spaceport in southern Texas. Such tests are crucial for humanity's plans to travel to Mars and build permanent bases on the Moon. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

New photos taken by NASA Spaceflight project photographer Max Evans have sparked great interest on social media. The images show the full Starship complex, consisting of the Booster 20 accelerator and the Ship 40 spacecraft, against the backdrop of a sunset. In particular, the sight of employees working on the manipulators of the giant Mechazilla tower looking tiny against the rocket once again proves the sheer scale of this construction.

According to ixbt.com, engineers have currently completed additional inspections of the Super Heavy booster. The Starship V3 rocket stands out with an improved engine system and payload capacity compared to its predecessors. This 13th integrated test flight is an opportunity for the company to demonstrate technological stability.

Technical Issues and New Schedule

As a reminder, the initial launch attempt was scheduled for July 16 of this year. However, the start was postponed due to technical malfunctions identified in the engine assembly. SpaceX specialists have re-examined all systems and strengthened safety measures.

According to the new schedule, the launch window is expected to open at 17:45 US Central Time (around 03:45 on July 24, Uzbekistan time). During this test, the spacecraft must exit the atmosphere, move along the designated trajectory, and test re-entry algorithms.

The Starship project is a major turning point not only for SpaceX but for the entire global aerospace industry. This fully reusable system is expected to drastically reduce the cost of transporting cargo into space. Astronautics enthusiasts in Uzbekistan will also have the opportunity to follow this historic process via online broadcasts.

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