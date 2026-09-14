Connection between Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra revealed

·57·Technology
Connection between Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra revealed

New technological milestones are being conquered in the mobile market. According to ixbt.com, Oppo has unveiled its new flagship, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The device has captured the attention of experts and tech enthusiasts worldwide for being the first in the world to feature a triple 200 MP camera array. This is reported by news source.

Among the technical capabilities of the new flagship, the main sensor is particularly noteworthy. According to insider information, the smartphone uses an HPC matrix manufactured by Samsung Semiconductor. This component is expected to set new standards in mobile photography.

Foundation for future flagships

Based on information provided by well-known insider Ice Universe, ixbt.com has revealed an unexpected connection between Oppo and Samsung. It turns out that this innovative sensor will become one of the key components for the South Korean giant's future flagship devices.

Specifically, the main characteristics of the sensor used in the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max are approximately 90 percent identical to the HP6 sensor intended for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra model. This demonstrates Oppo's commitment to implementing the latest and most promising developments in its devices.

Differences in the smartphone lineup

The manufacturer has differentiated the new series of models based on their capabilities. Specifically, the standard Oppo Find X10 model is equipped with two 200 MP cameras, allowing users to enjoy flagship features at a more accessible price point.

The Pro Max version includes three such ultra-high resolution sensors, taking mobile photography to a new level. This approach intensifies the competition between brands vying for market leadership in optics and sensors.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and its technological features are setting the stage for what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship. Experts emphasize that this collaboration or technological similarity will define the development vector of the smartphone industry in the coming years.

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Abror Shuhratov
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