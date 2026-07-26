OpenAI Announces Major $20 Billion Project: Details of Project Camellia

·44·Technology
OpenAI Announces Major $20 Billion Project: Details of Project Camellia

OpenAI, a leader in the world of AI technologies, is taking an unprecedented step in energy and infrastructure. The company has officially announced plans to build a massive data center named "Camellia" at the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub in Georgia, USA. This project is astounding industry experts not only with its $20 billion price tag, but also with its energy consumption capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new center is expected to consume up to 3.2 GW of electricity. For comparison, this power is equivalent to the production capacity of several medium-sized nuclear power plants. Energy company Georgia Power plans to supply this power in phases from 2028 to 2032. This shows that the demand for computing power required to train and support AI models is growing in geometric progression.

Energy Shortages and Infrastructure Challenges

The biggest bottleneck of modern AI infrastructure is currently electricity. OpenAI representatives note that the new project will help bypass these limitations and further empower future ChatGPT and other advanced models. The project is expected to create 400 permanent jobs, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

The project also offers a unique approach in terms of ecology. A closed-loop cooling system will be used in the data center to minimize water consumption. This technology helps minimize negative environmental impact by recirculating water. Furthermore, OpenAI has committed to reducing consumption during peak loads on the power grid, aiming to prevent power outages in residential homes.

Social Responsibility and Future Plans

The company promises to contribute not only to technological development but also to regional growth. Under the project, $80 million is planned to be allocated to the following areas:

  • Equipping local schools with modern technologies;
  • Supporting the healthcare system;
  • Improving municipal infrastructure;
  • Training programs for highly qualified specialists;
  • Financing housing construction projects.
It is worth noting that Project Camellia is currently in the planning stage. Its full implementation will depend on permits from relevant government agencies, final agreements with the energy company, and construction paces. All indicators promised by OpenAI can only be verified in practice after the facility is launched.

Such projects are also of great importance for developing countries. Studying the balance between the energy consumption of AI centers and their economic efficiency will undoubtedly serve as an important experience in building national IT infrastructure in the future.

OpenAIArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyEnergyCamellia
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