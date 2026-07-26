17 children in a single «Damas»: Dangerous situation detected in Kiziltepa

·52·Society
17 children in a single «Damas»: Dangerous situation detected in Kiziltepa

Law enforcement officers in the Kiziltepa district of Navoi region stopped a «Damas» vehicle carrying an excessive number of passengers. Upon inspecting the car's interior, it was revealed that, apart from the driver, there were 17 kindergarten pupils and one staff member inside.

Children were also placed in the front seat

The incident occurred on July 21 in the territory of the Vangazi neighborhood citizens' assembly in the Kiziltepa district.

Crime prevention inspectors on duty in the area drew attention to a «Damas» car with three children sitting in the front seat and stopped it.

There were a total of 19 people in the vehicle, including the driver.

During the inspection, it was found that the car contained:

  • 17 kindergarten pupils;

  • one kindergarten staff member;

  • the driver.

The driver refused to comply with requirements

It was reported that instead of fulfilling the lawful demands of the law enforcement officers, the driver argued with them in a loud voice.

He also attempted to leave the scene. However, the situation was brought under control by the inspectors.

Administrative measures taken against the driver

In connection with this incident, administrative measures were applied to the driver in the prescribed manner.

Currently, no additional information has been provided regarding who organized the transportation of children in this manner or whether checks were conducted against kindergarten officials.

A moment of carelessness can turn into a major danger

Transporting so many children in a small-capacity vehicle could have led to severe consequences in the event of a traffic accident.

The incident once again demonstrated the necessity of strictly adhering to safety requirements when transporting children and allocating appropriate and safe seating for every passenger.

In your opinion, in such cases, should only the driver be held accountable, or also the officials who sent the children on the road?

KiziltepaNavoiDamasVangazi
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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