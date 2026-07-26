Behruz Karimov Close to Continuing Career in Switzerland

·116·Sport
Behruz Karimov Close to Continuing Career in Switzerland

A new and important chapter could begin in the career of 18-year-old Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov. Having caught the attention of European clubs following his World Cup participation, the footballer is on the verge of signing a contract with Swiss side Lugano.

Paperwork is expected to be finalized in the coming days

According to journalist Narzulla Saydullayev, the Surkhan defender is close to continuing his career in the Swiss championship.

The main issues regarding the agreement between the parties have been resolved, and the remaining formalities are expected to be wrapped up soon. Afterward, Karimov could join Lugano's ranks.

So far, Lugano and Surkhan have not officially announced the potential transfer. Therefore, the deal is not considered complete until the contract is signed.

World Cup Attracted European Clubs' Attention

Behruz Karimov had the opportunity to showcase himself on the big football stage by participating in the 2026 World Cup as part of the Uzbekistan national team.

Following the tournament, reports emerged that several European teams were interested in the young defender. Previously, it was reported that French club Lens was also monitoring him. Now, the likelihood of the player continuing his career specifically in Switzerland has increased.

18-year-old Karimov operates as a right-back. His age, speed, and experience gained in a major tournament could be key factors driving European clubs' interest.

What Kind of Club is Lugano?

Lugano is one of the teams with a long history in Swiss football. The club was founded on July 28, 1908, and competes in the country's top division.

The team began the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League season in the second qualifying round. In this round, the Swiss club is playing a two-legged tie against Kosovo's Dukagjini.

Moving to such a club could give Karimov the opportunity to:

  • Adapt to European football;

  • Gain experience in a high-pace championship;

  • Participate in European competition matches;

  • Solidify his position in the national team.

A Big Opportunity Lies Ahead for the Young Defender

Behruz Karimov's potential transfer could also be a significant event for Uzbek football. Especially, an 18-year-old player moving to Europe early on will have a major impact on his further development.

However, everything now depends on the contract terms, adaptation to the new championship, and how he proves himself in the competition for a starting spot. The door to Europe is opening, but no one hands you a starting place on a silver platter — that is football's harshest reality.

Do you think Behruz Karimov can become a regular starter at Lugano?

Behruz KarimovLuganoUzbekistanSurkhanLens
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