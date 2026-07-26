«Freezing the war and Istanbul 2.0»: Tokayev made such a proposal to Putin

On Saturday, July 25, important negotiations took place between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk. At the meeting, Tokayev proposed «freezing» the war in Ukraine and returning to the «Istanbul 2.0» formula.

Zamin.uz analyzes the details of these high-level negotiations and the Kremlin's reaction.

1. Tokayev's proposal: The «Istanbul 2.0» formula

The President of Kazakhstan noted that currently the positions of both sides are extremely contradictory and there is no clear way to resolve the conflict. Therefore, he proposed stopping military actions and returning to the negotiating table.

Peace formula: According to Tokayev, it is necessary to return to the basis of the initial agreements reached in Istanbul in 2022, as there was significant progress there.

Mediation stance: Kazakhstan stated that it refuses to be a direct mediator between Russia and Ukraine, but will continue to call for peace.

Political flexibility: Tokayev specifically acknowledged Putin's display of «maximum diplomatic flexibility» during his negotiations with Donald Trump in Anchorage (USA) in August 2025.

Tokayev: «This is not a civil war, but an interstate conflict»

From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's statement: «We have always respected the Ukrainian people, their culture and language. The essence of this conflict is not fully understood by many, including us. This is an interstate conflict that serves the interests of the common enemies of Moscow and Kyiv. All this must be stopped.»

Tokayev's proposal and the Kremlin's official position

Aspects Tokayev's proposal Reaction of the Kremlin and Peskov Conflict status «Freezing» the war and stopping the frontline Cannot be frozen Negotiation format Return to the «Istanbul 2.0» formula Kyiv must recognize Russia's terms and goals Condition for stopping the war Parties reaching an agreement Russia must achieve its goals

2. Peskov: «The war cannot be frozen»

After the negotiations, Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the Russian President, announced the Kremlin's clear position regarding this proposal.

Goals remain unchanged: Peskov emphasized that due to Kyiv's current position, it is impossible to simply freeze the war.

Condition for stopping: «We have one main condition: we must achieve our goals. They are clear and consistent. If Kyiv makes the appropriate decisions, the fighting can stop even today by the end of the day,» said the Kremlin representative.

Send this important political analysis to your loved ones!

The meeting between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia in Omsk became one of the important signals in regional security and global geopolitics.

Send this hot geopolitical news to your friends and political discussion groups immediately!

Do you think «freezing» the conflict in Ukraine and returning to the «Istanbul 2.0» formula can be a real solution? Leave your thoughts and comments in the comments!