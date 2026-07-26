Shavkat Mirziyoyev responds to congratulations: Important words addressed to the people

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has replied to the numerous sincere congratulations expressed on the occasion of his birthday. In his letter of gratitude, the head of state emphasized that he views the greetings in a broader sense than just personal attention, and addressed a special message to the people.

Who did the President thank?

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed deep gratitude to the heads of state and government, foreign political and public figures, business circles, and leaders of international organizations who congratulated him on his birthday.

Sincere thanks were also extended to all compatriots—neighborhoods and labor collectives, seniors, youth, women, entrepreneurs, and representatives of various professions.

«Once again, I sincerely express my boundless love and respect to our generous and noble people.»

The deeper meaning behind the greetings was specially noted

The President stated that he accepts the congratulations and good wishes, first of all, as an expression of high respect shown to the multinational people and the state of Uzbekistan.

According to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the attention of foreign leaders and international partners also demonstrates the recognition of New Uzbekistan's growing prestige and authority on the world stage.

Main confidence placed in the strength of the people

The most important part of the letter of gratitude was dedicated to the country's future and the ongoing reforms.

The head of state specifically highlighted the intelligence and selfless labor of the people, who have been supporting the changes on the path to building a free, prosperous, and flourishing life.

«Through the intellect and selfless labor of our multinational people, we will certainly achieve the high and noble goals we have set before us.»

These words signaled that the active participation and solidarity of society will remain of decisive importance in the next stage of reforms.

Greetings arrived from world leaders

On July 24, the President's official website published reports on telephone conversations and sent greetings from a number of foreign heads of state. Among them are leaders of Central Asia countries and other partner states.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev was born on July 24, 1957, in the Zamin district of the Jizzakh region. In 2026, the head of state turned 69.

The main idea of the President's letter of gratitude is clear: the greetings received went beyond the scope of a personal date, being assessed as respect for the people of Uzbekistan and confidence in the country's future.