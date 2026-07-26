Mourinho makes decisive stance on Vinicius future

Amid uncertainty over his future at Real Madrid, Vinicius Junioris attracting interest from English giants. However, the new head coach of the Madrid side, Jose Mourinho, has made a strict demand to the club's board regarding the Brazilian star.

Mourinho does not want to let Vinicius go

According to The Telegraph, Jose Mourinho has opposed the departure of Vinicius Juniorfrom Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese specialist has informed the club leadership that he wants to retain the team's key players. Mourinho sees Vinicius as an essential part of his plans for the new season.

The coach's position is clear: Vinicius must not be put up for sale.

Currently, there is no information about official negotiations between Real Madrid and the interested clubs. However, it is reported that Arsenal's desire to secure the Brazilian forward is serious.

Arsenal planning a marquee signing

According to the English press, Arsenal views Vinicius as one of the prime candidates to strengthen their attacking line.

The London club has inquired about the initial details regarding the player's transfer. However, this potential deal is still in its early stages, and full negotiations between the clubs have not yet taken place.

At the same time, previous reports stated that Liverpool is also monitoring Vinicius's contract situation. Nevertheless, it is noted that the most serious interest is currently coming from Arsenal.

Contract issue rushing Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior's current contract with the Madrid club runs until June 30, 2027. The lack of a final agreement in negotiations over a new deal raises further questions surrounding the player's future.

If the parties do not extend the contract, the Brazilian player could leave the club as a free agent in the summer of 2027. Therefore, the Real Madrid management faces a difficult choice:

signing a new long-term contract;

selling the player for a huge fee in the summer of 2026;

or accepting Mourinho's demand and keeping him in the team for another season.

However, the new head coach's stance could completely change the club's transfer plans.

What is Vinicius's market value?

26-year-old Vinicius Junior joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 from Brazilian club Flamengo.

Transfermarkt valued the player at 140 million euros in its update on June 5, 2026. His current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

The Brazilian forward has become one of the leading players for the Madrid side and has won major trophies with the club. Consequently, his potential transfer could be one of the most expensive deals in the summer market.

Mourinho returned to Real Madrid with big plans

Real Madrid officially announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as head coach on June 11, 2026. An agreement was signed with the Portuguese specialist until June 30, 2029, and he began his duties at the club on July 13.

Reports indicate that Mourinho plans to build his new project around key stars such as Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham. Therefore, the block on the Brazilian player's departure is seen not just as a simple transfer decision, but as the coach's strategy for the upcoming season.

Now the main question remains: will Real Madrid be able to agree on a new contract with Vinicius, or will the player's future turn into another major transfer saga?