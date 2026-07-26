Italy Faces Another Roadblock in Coach Search: What Did Thiago Motta Say?

The Italy national team has faced another unexpected refusal in its search for a head coach. Following Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola, the federation's next candidate — Thiago Motta — also declined to take charge of the Azzurri.

The federation contacted Motta directly

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian Football Federation considered former Juventus head coach Thiago Motta as one of the prime candidates to lead the national team.

Federation executives responsible for sports operations contacted the specialist directly and offered him the position of Italy national team head coach. However, Motta expressed gratitude for the offer and politely declined it. The exact reason for the refusal was not disclosed.

The Italian federation failed to receive a positive response from at least three prominent coaches in a short period.

The main candidate changed after Motta

Thiago Motta's decision forced the federation to reconsider its plan once again. According to the Italian press, the focus has since shifted to Andrea Pirlo.

Pirlo was not among the initial choices of the federation leadership. However, after options involving Ancelotti, Guardiola, and Motta fell through, the former midfielder became the primary candidate. His appointment has not yet been officially announced.

Ancelotti and Guardiola also said no

The federation initially planned to attract an experienced coach with high international prestige.

The main options were:

Carlo Ancelotti — preferred to continue his current commitments;

Pep Guardiola — declined the offer due to a desire to take a break from coaching;

Thiago Motta — gave a polite refusal to the federation's appeal.

Negotiations with Guardiola were also confirmed by the federation leadership, but the Spanish specialist stated he was not ready to take over the Italy national team.

Why was the Motta option interesting?

Thiago Motta belongs to the younger generation of coaches and is known for his football style based on ball possession, positional play, and collective pressing.

His candidacy could have been suitable for renewing the Italy squad based on a long-term plan. Meanwhile, Motta's tenure at Juventus ended earlier than expected, and the specialist stated that he was not given enough time to fully implement the planned project at the club.

A decisive choice for Italy

Following rejections from several prominent coaches, the Italian Football Federation can no longer waste time. The new coach will not only need to deliver results but also renew the squad and rebuild the national team's playing philosophy.

Currently, the main focus is on Andrea Pirlo. But until an official decision is made, the intrigue surrounding the Italy national team head coach remains.

Do you think Pirlo is the right choice to lead Italy out of crisis, or should the federation look for a more experienced coach?