Four Uzbek Boxers Return from Yerevan with 4 Medals: Khabibullaev is Champion

Uzbekistan boxers achieved a 100% success rate at the international tournament held in the Armenian capital. All four of our representatives who traveled to Yerevan climbed the podium, with one of them finishing the competition as a champion.

All four participants returned with medals

From July 20 to 25, the international adult boxing tournament “Yerevan Mayor Cup” took place in Yerevan, Armenia.

Four boxers defended the honor of Uzbekistan at the competition. Notably, all of our athletes reached the final stages and won medals of various values.

The Uzbekistan delegation finished the tournament with 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Toorabek Khabibullaev became champion in Yerevan

Stepping into the ring in the -90 kg weight category, Toorabek Khabibullaev outperformed all his opponents and earned the gold medal.

His victory marked the highest achievement for the Uzbekistan national team at this international tournament.

Shakhzod Muzaffarov reached the final

Competing in the -55 kg weight category, Shakhzod Muzaffarov made it to the decisive bout and claimed the silver medal.

Two more of our boxers finished the competition with bronze medals:

-60 kg: Samandar Olimov — bronze medal;

-70 kg: Ikboljon Kholdorov — bronze medal.

Who was in the delegation?

Uzbekistan's boxers were led during the tournament by coach Nodir Gulamov.

Additionally, Uzbek referee Asliddin Abdualimov officiated at the international tournament.

This result was reported by the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan.

In your opinion, which of the medal-winning boxers in Yerevan can become a champion in major international competitions in the future?