Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?

·78·Sport
Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?

Argentina national team captain and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi will not take part in this week's MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte. Although the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was originally named to the roster for this prestigious exhibition match against Liga MX stars, he was ultimately granted special permission. According to Goal.com, Messi, along with his teammate Rodrigo De Paul, will miss the event. reports Goal.com.

Normally, Major League Soccer (MLS) rules mandate strict disciplinary action against players who skip the All-Star game without a valid reason. However, specific circumstances set for the 2026 season protect Messi from suspension. Both players actively participated in Argentina's grueling run to the 2026 World Cup final.

Player Health and FIFPro Protection

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul are entitled to rest under special protection rules established by FIFPro, the international players' union. Prior to the start of the season, MLS and the Players Association reached an agreement regarding the preservation of the physical condition of players who reached the World Cup final. The league's official statement notes that clubs have the right to determine players' return dates to training and competition in consultation with each individual athlete.

This situation contrasts sharply with events in 2025. Back then, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba pulled out of the All-Star Game in Austin just hours before kickoff. Because no official injury was recorded at the time, league rules automatically triggered a one-match suspension for the next regular-season game. That decision drew sharp criticism from Inter Miami owners, particularly Jorge Mas, who labeled the regulations draconian.

Messi's absence is a major blow to the league's marketing plans. The Argentine forward recently scored 8 goals at the World Cup, claiming the Silver Boot and Silver Ball awards. His current stellar form had further amplified fan excitement for the match.

Nevertheless, the MLS All-Star roster remains packed with international talent. The list features nine other players who participated in the 2026 tournament. However, none of them reached the final stage and therefore do not qualify for the mandatory rest period like Messi. They are required to take part in Tuesday's skills challenge and Wednesday night's main event.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiMLSFootballWorld Cup
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