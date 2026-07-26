Innovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USA

The US company Electra has announced the construction of the first manufacturing plant for EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft, which are capable of revolutionizing the regional aviation world. Rising in Springfield, Ohio, this complex is expected to usher in an era of air transport independent of traditional runways. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

As part of the project, a massive production complex spanning nearly 39 hectares will be built. According to ixbt.com, the total investment in the project amounts to 850 million dollars. Plant construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, and upon reaching full capacity, it will create nearly 2,000 new jobs. The initial phase envisions producing 400 EL9 Ultra Short aircraft annually, scaling up to 800 later on.

Technological Superiority and Blown Lift System

The main feature of the EL9 Ultra Short model is its flight technology. The Blown Lift technology used in the aircraft directs the airflow from the propellers directly onto the wings, which dramatically increases lift. As a result, the aircraft needs an area just 45–46 meters long for takeoff and landing.

For comparison, current modern regional aircraft require several hundred meters of special concrete runways. The EL9 can land not only at airports, but also on small sites near cities, parking lots, and even barges. This feature could make it a very promising vehicle for countries with mountainous or remote regions, such as Uzbekistan.

Direct Aviation: A New Concept in Aviation

Electra is promoting the Direct Aviation concept. According to it, passengers will not have to waste time traveling to major airports. Designed for nine passengers, the aircraft will operate flights from small sites close to residential areas, industrial enterprises, or recreation spots.

Equipped with a hybrid-electric propulsion system, these aircraft feature the following capabilities:

Maximum flight range: 610 kilometers;

Passenger capacity: up to 9 people;

Control system: Fly-by-wire electronic system;

Environmental aspect: Fuel consumption and noise level are significantly lower compared to traditional aircraft.

Currently, Electra has applied for certification with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The maiden flight of the first mass-produced units is scheduled for late 2027 or early 2028. According to experts, such aircraft will also be the optimal solution for cargo logistics, medical aviation, and humanitarian missions.