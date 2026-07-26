Jose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in Jeopardy

London club Arsenal has shown serious interest in signing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. However, Jose Mourinho, who has returned to the helm of the "Royal Club", has strongly vetoed the Brazilian star's transfer. This decision could ruin one of the "Gunners'" biggest goals in the summer transfer window, Goal.com reports .

According to The Telegraph, the Portuguese specialist has informed the club management that Vinicius Junior is not for sale. Mourinho intends to keep the core of the team and considers the Brazilian footballer an integral part of the club's future alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Although various rumors are circulating in the transfer market, the "Special One" aims to ensure stability in Madrid.

Arsenal's ambitions and the transfer market situation

Mikel Arteta had planned to significantly strengthen the squad after last season's setbacks. According to Goal.com, the manager emphasized that after the Champions League defeat, the club must act smarter and faster in the transfer market. The interest in Vinicius Junior indicates just how high the London club is aiming.

So far, Arsenal has not been as active in the transfer market as expected. The club bought Christos Tzolis for 34 million pounds sterling and signed goalkeeper Illan Meslier. However, the battle for Morgan Rogers was lost to Chelsea. The transfer of a world-class star like Vinicius could have been a real turning point for the team.

Vinicius Junior's current contract with Real Madrid expires in June of next year. Negotiations for a new agreement are currently stalled. The main reason cited is the player's financial demands. According to reports, the Brazilian forward is demanding a salary close to that of Kylian Mbappe, which could affect the internal salary balance at the club.

Nevertheless, Jose Mourinho insists that despite the financial disagreements between the player and the club, keeping him in the team is a must. Although the relationship between the manager and the player has cooled slightly due to some disagreements last season, from a professional perspective, Mourinho highly values his talent.

In conclusion, Real Madrid must make a decision regarding Vinicius's contract in the coming months. Otherwise, there is a risk that the player will become a free agent or his transfer value will drop. Arsenal, meanwhile, will be forced to consider other options to strengthen their attacking line, as Mourinho's firm stance makes this transfer nearly impossible.