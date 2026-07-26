Juventus continues negotiations for the transfer of Emiliano Martinez

Turin's Juventus intends to strengthen its goal line before the end of the summer transfer window. After a friendly match against Belgian club Standard Liege, head coach Luciano Spalletti touched upon changes in the squad and the goalkeeper issue. The main goal is to sign Emiliano Martinez, who became a world champion with the Argentina national team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the management of the Turin club has not given up the fight for the Aston Villa goalkeeper. Emphasizing the need to increase competition in the team, Spalletti openly admitted that a new goalkeeper is being sought. According to him, although the team currently has two goalkeepers, the squad needs fresh blood and a player with high experience.

Transfer market caution and financial situation

Although Emiliano Martinez remains a priority target for Juventus, the club is acting cautiously in financial matters. Spalletti noted that the opportunity to spend big money in the transfer market is limited. Aston Villa is demanding around 10-15 million euros for its star, but the Old Lady hopes to lower this price to 5-6 million euros.

Martinez's current contract runs until 2029, and he earns 7 million euros a year in England. Juventus wants to reach an agreement by offering the Argentine goalkeeper a three-year contract in exchange for slightly reducing the salary amount. The player himself does not hide that he is ready for new challenges and wants to test himself in Italian Serie A.

Competitors and potential departures

In addition to Martinez, there are other candidates on Juventus's list. Among them, the following goalkeepers are mentioned:

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Zion Suzuki (Parma)

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Napoli)

Noah Atubolu (Freiburg)

However, Emiliano Martinez is preferred over other candidates precisely due to his character and leadership qualities in the locker room. His experience is expected to bring additional confidence to the team's defensive line.

The arrival of a new goalkeeper means the departure of one of the team's current custodians — either Michele Di Gregorio or Mattia Perin. While there was interest in Di Gregorio from Turkish club Besiktas, Perin is thinking about changing teams to get more playing time. At the moment, sports director Cristiano Giuntoli and the club management are working on this transfer chain.

With less than a month left before the start of the new Italian championship season, Juventus aims to fully form the squad before the match against Frosinone. The transfer of Emiliano Martinez remains one of the most important and anticipated steps in this regard.